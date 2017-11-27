It's not even a day since former Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested and charged with domestic battery, and her ex-fiance Big Sean is already possibly shading her on Twitter.

The news of Naya, 30, was reported by multiple outlets on Saturday, November 25 and right before midnight, the 29-year-old rapper decided to grace his Twitter followers with nothing but a video clip of a little girl, enthusiastically saying, "I told y'all n**** I told y'all n**** Y'all thought I was playing, but I told y'all n****"

Naya, who is now facing charges of misdemeanour towards her husband Ryan Dorsey, had first started dating Big Sean in early 2013. The couple announced their engagement after six months, which was followed by Sean breaking off their engagement in 2014.

Naya had then taken to her memoir Sorry Not Sorry to reveal that she had found out about her own engagement breaking off, from the internet.

Meanwhile, Sean has been dating Jhene Aiko for a year now and has also dated Ariana Grande in the past.

As for Naya, she had previously dated Ryan back in 2010 and rekindled her romance with him right after her break up with Sean and within three months, the two of them announced they were getting married. The two also have a two-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey.

While fans have speculated that Sean has been holding on to this piece of shade for a really long time now, his tweet definitely got a lot of attention and some mixed reactions too.

While the tweet wasn't directly aimed at Naya, Sean's next tweet that came shortly after his followers took to assuming he was in fact shading Naya, did shut a few people up.