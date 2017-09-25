Malayalam actress Kavya Madhavan had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court in connection with the sensational actress assault case. On Monday, September 25, the court has dismissed the actress' appeal, nevertheless, it has become a big relief for her.

The court disposed of the bail plea of Kavya as the probe team informed they have no plans to arrest or question her as she is not an accused in the abduction case.

According to reports, Kavya in her bail plea had alleged of receiving threats from the probe team, who had also apparently pressurised her to accept illegal things.

Meanwhile, Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, had earlier reportedly revealed the identity of the mysterious "madam" from whom he was taking instructions for carrying out the crime. On August 30, when Suni was brought to Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Ernakulam, he told reporters: "Didn't I tell you earlier that Kavya is the madam. I am a thief, why are you listening to the confessions of a thief?" pointing finger at actor Dileep's wife.

However, the Kerala High Court has postponed the hearing of actor-director Nadirshah's anticipatory bail petition to October 4. The filmmaker was recently interrogated for the second time at the Police Club in Aluva by the Special Investigation Team handling the sexual assault case.

"Lots of lies are being spread against me, therefore, more than anyone else, I need to prove am innocent... I answered all the questions that were asked by the probe team and police officers were friendly towards me. They didn't threaten me," Nadhirshah told reporters while leaving the Police Club on September 17.

Meanwhile, Dileep, who was arrested on July 10 for allegedly conspiring the assault of the popular south Indian actress, has been lodged at the sub-jail in Aluva for more than two months. The Angamaly Judicial Magistrate and the Kerala HC have denied the bail plea of the actor four times agreeing with the prosecution that he could influence the witnesses if out on bail.