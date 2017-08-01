Flipkart in collaboration with Xiaomi is hosting 'Big Redmi Note 4' sale on Wednesday to mark the device's six months in the Indian market.

The e-commerce firm is offering some mouth-watering deals ranging from gift vouchers to exchange deals on Redmi Note 4. It is slated to start at 12 pm on August 2.

"Redmi Note 4, which has remained one of the most popular and hottest selling smartphones on Flipkart, made its debut on the platform in January 2017 and is also India's top selling smartphone as per Counterpoint," the e-retail company said in a statement.

"The sale will bring a host of unbeatable exchange offers, EMI facility and buyback guarantee options for customers looking to snap up Redmi Note 4, which is exclusively available online on Flipkart," it added.

Here's a list of lucrative deals in the offing at Big Redmi Note 4 sale:

Buyback Guarantee Offer: Redmi Note 4 buyers are assured of getting 40 percent value back when exchanged within a period of six to eight months from the date of purchase.

Exchange offer up to Rs 12,000: Prospective buyers can get Redmi Note 4 for as low as Rs 999 in exchange for old phone

Consumers can also avail extra savings on no cost EMI offer; users with Citibank credit card can get the Redmi Note 4 by paying as less as Rs 1,111/ month.

Customers can also choose to get an extra discount of Rs 500 on MI Air Purifier 2, with every purchase of Redmi Note 4.

Is Redmi Note 4 worth buying?

Yes, in our opinion Redmi Note 4 is undoubtedly the best mid-range phone available in the market. Its build quality and system configuration is unmatched under Rs 15,000 category.

It also has a big 4,100mAh battery, which can keep the phone running for close to two days under mixed usage. Even the camera hardware is of decent quality.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes in three variants — 2GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs 9,999), 3GB RAM+32GB storage (Rs 10,999) and 4GB RAM+64GB storage (Rs 12,999)

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4: