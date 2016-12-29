You may have followed the many films, TV shows and music and gossip events that happened in 2016, maybe you haven't. But if you consider yourself a true pop culture guru then you should get at least 75% of these questions right. If you don't, well then you're just living under a rock. Answers are below the last question (no peeking). So brace yourselves and get on with it...
1. Who is suffering from grayscale in Game of Thrones?
2. Who stole the 'A' game from Mona Vanderwaal on Pretty Little Liars?
3. Name the Siren sisters who were introduced in Season 8 of The Vampire Diaries
4. What did The Big Bang Theory couple Howard and Bernadette name their baby?
5. What does 'The OA' stands for?
6. What is the debut solo by the X Factor 2016 winner Matt Terry?
7. Which is the most pirated TV show of the year?
8. Who impersonates U.S. president elect Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live?
9. Which was the most popular Carpool Karaoke episode of the year?
10. How many Hot Wings did Priyanka Chopra eat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon?
11. Who has lent the voice for Demigod Maui in the Disney movie, Moana?
12. Which Star Wars movie actor passed away this year?
13. Who will host the Oscars 2017?
14. Who gave the voice for Baloo in The Jungle Book?
15. What is the name of Deadpool's alter ego in the film, Deadpool?
16. Which 2016 movie sees Benedict Cumberbatch portraying an ex-neurosurgeon?
17. In the movie Sully, what was the aircraft hit by?
18. Who played the iconic role of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad?
19. Who lent the voice for the grey wolf, Classified, in Penguins of Madagascar?
20. Which JK Rowling book was adapted into a movie this year?
21. Which Hollywood star was Priyanka Chopra openly flirting with at Emmys?
22. Brad Pitt was said to be dating his Allied co-star; who is the actress?
23. Which celebrity was recently killed in a fake Sony Music Global Twitter post?
24. Which Victoria Secret model is expecting a baby with Bradley Cooper?
25. Who is the Miss World 2016?
26. Mick Jagger welcomed baby #8 at what age?
27. Taylor Swift was rumoured to be dating this popular K-pop star; who is that star?
28. Which Kardashian was robbed in a Paris hotel?
29. Who is the winner of Mr World 2016?
30. Which Hollywood actor recently got in to controversy for a mouth freshner ad in India?
1. Jorah Mormont; 2. Charlotte; 3. Sybil and Seline; 4. Haley; 5. The 'Originals Angels'; 6. When Christmas Comes Around; 7. The Grand Tour; 8. Alec Baldwin; 9. Carpool Karaoke with Adele; 10. Three; 11. Dwayne Johnson; 12. Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia); 13. Jimmy Kimmel; 14. Bill Murray; 15. Wade Wilson; 16. Doctor Strange; 17. A flock of birds; 18. Margot Robbie; 19. Benedict Cumberbatch; 20. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; 21. Tom Hiddleston; 22. : Marion Cotillard; 23. Britney Spears; 24. Irina Shayk; 25. Puerto Rico's Stephanie Del Valle; 26. 73; 27. Lee Min Ho; 28. Kim Kardashian; 29. Rohit Khandelwal; 30. Pierce Brosnan