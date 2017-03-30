For everyone following Big Little Lies, there was an unexpected twist that lingered around the previous episodes regarding a secret project by Abigail. First birth control measures were found in her bag, then she moved out of her mother Madeline's house, and everyone watching was suspicious.

It was finally revealed on Sunday that the teenage girl was attempting to sell her body as part of her project on human trafficking. While this is just a TV show, the mere thought of teenage daughter out to sell her body is scary.

But one Romanian family went through the horror in real life when they found out their 18-year-old aspiring model daughter sold her virginity for £2 million. Yes, you read it right!

As reported by the Daily Mail, 18-year-old Aleexandra Khefren announced last year that she was willing to sell her virginity. Despite the family's threats of disownment, she chose a bidder – a 'very friendly' Hong Kong businessman purchased her virginity for £2million.

But how did she do it? Kehfren was in touch with a man through Cinderella Escorts, a Germany-based website that commissioned 20 per cent of the £2million bill.

Khefren, who is an aspiring model from Bucharest, has reportedly booked a hotel where the whole 'transaction' will take place.

"I wanted to sell my virginity with Cinderella Escorts rather than giving it to a future friend who might have left me anyway. And I think many other girls have the same attitude," she told The Star. Ummm, what? Are you for real woman!

"How many would possibly forgo their first time in retrospect if they could have 2.3 million euros (£2m) instead?" she asks.

The agency has had more than 300 virgins contacting them since Khefren went public with her decision to sell her virginity.

The 18-year-old did not tell her parents about her scheme. When they found out about it, they exploded with fury and had a tearful confrontation with her, Daily Mail reported.

Her policeman father Toni and mum Elena begged her not to go through with the sale of her virginity. Despite the threats, she refused to back off claiming that it was her body and she could do as wanted.

Last year, Khefren spoke to Romanian TV station where spoke about her desire to sell herself while insisting she doesn't consider herself a prostitute.

"We will go to a hotel in Germany, have dinner and then it will happen. I am very curious about how sex is. I have not experimented. I don't know what it is. I will not become a whore. I am intelligent. This is an opportunity and I take it," she said.