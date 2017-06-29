Big Little Lies was one of the biggest surprises the TV industry saw this year. The star-studded show featuring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon (who are also the executive producers of the show) rocked the small screen with their mind-blowing performances and has found themselves in Emmy nominations as well.

The season had concluded in April. However, the drama hasn't quite ended yet. Though the entire book had been adapted since the makers initially thought that the show will last only one season, the final scene on the show left a window for season 2. After the show ended, the makers have teased and confirmed that season 2 is happening.

Also Read: Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman's sexually violent scenes made her weep

But what will fans see in season 2? Here are a few updates from Big Little Lies. First of all, the Aquaman actress herself has shared a few insights into the project. She recently told Elle that the show's second season is in works.

"Reese and I and Laura Dern were together the other night and we were like, okay. So we're working on it. We would love to bring it to you if it's worthy. We don't want to do it [if it's not] because the great thing about Big Little Lies is the characters are rich. They're complex, they're very well defined, and that's why we go, 'Well, that does warrant exploration if there is further storylines we can explore here,' you know?" Kidman told a website.

She added, "We want to honour them, and they're great roles for women, and there can be even more, you know? We can expand it so that there are more great roles for more great women in the show. And I thought the male roles, even though they were secondary, were still really, really interesting."

The show's writer David E Kelley also revealed the future of the series. "There's a lot of talk and thought being put into it now, but it was not something we planned on. We didn't have to conceive of future storylines and protect characters and make sure that they could be redeeming in any kind of perpetuity. We could be true to the story and true to the characters...The irony is the reason we assumed it would be a one-off, because of all this major talent, they're at the forefront now of wanting that second season," he told at Variety's A Night in the Writers' Room event.