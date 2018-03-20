It all goes back to Monterey, California, this summer as the ladies of Big Little Lies return to spew some big and some little lies. The cast just reunited to begin filming for the second season and we already have the first pictures from the sets.

The first picture, shared by Dern, shows Madeline and Renata seated at the famous Seaside Coffee Shop.

The iconic venue serves as Madeline, Celeste and Jane's spot in the first season. So watching Madeline share a table with Renata comes as a surprise to many. Is the photo hinting that the two women finally leave their sour past behind and give friendship a shot?

Madeline and Renata are back. #BLL2 A post shared by @ lauradern on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:04pm PDT

Avid fans will remember that they two characters could not stand each other in the first season. However, in the finale episode, all the ladies let go of their personal vendettas and came together for Jane and Celeste.

Even in the final shot of the last episode, the five women were seen seated by the shores with their children while an unknown character watched them through the looking glass. While that was a hint that the ladies will stand by each other through the lies, it is to see how long they hold each other's back.

"[The new season will] explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode...the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom," HBO teased last year when they confirmed the return of the show.

Big Little Lies recently confirmed that Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Woodley, and Kravitz reprise their roles as Madeline, Celeste, Renata, Jane and Bonnie (respectively). And they will be joined by Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep, who will play now-dead Perry's (Alexander Skarsgård) mother Mary Louise Wright.

JANES BACK. #letsdothis #BLL2 A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:54pm PDT

Bonnie’s. Back. #BLL2 A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Mar 15, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Although not much is known about the plot of the second season, Streep's addition to the cast hinted that the story could focus on stories around Perry. According to The Hollywood Reporters, Mary's concern for her grandchildren drives her into the lies of Monterey.

Variety reported in January that the new season will have seven episodes. The show could return in 2019. David E Kelly is seated on the writer's table this season meanwhile Jean-Marc Vallée hands over the directorial duties to Andrea Arnold.