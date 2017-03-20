Big Little Lies is nearing its final episode and all secrets (almost) are out of the box. The seven episode series crossed its middle mark last week and opened a secret that shocked every viewer. Madeline has been cheating on poor little Ed for almost a year. And in the conclusion scene, Joseph reveals that she has been cheating on Ed more than one time.

In the upcoming episode, the women of Big Little Lies are going to get a little selfish. Big Little Lies episode 5 is aptly titled, Once Bitten, intelligently playing around a bite mark on Amabella's and the metaphor of being bitten by the bug of lust, passion and revenge.

ICYMI: Big Little Lies actress Nicole Kidman goes topless in an intense shower scene to reveal Celeste's marital secrets [PHOTOS]

Spoilers:

In the fifth episode, secrets of Madeline's perfect image will shatter as she will be seen in a steamy sex scene with Joseph in a car. The episode is going to showcase another bad fight breaking out between Celeste and Perry that will lead to her bruising again. Is it because Perry disagreed to let Celeste go back to her career and force her into having another child? The official synopsis suggests that she gets to the bottom of the cause behind the troubled relationship.

Ed will get suspicious about Madeline as he watches her lost and restless. "What are you not telling me?" he asks, as he watches her get into another round of anxiety. On the other hand, Jane will be headed out to meet her rapist with a fully-loaded gun. Is she the murderer all along? Was Ziggy's dad the victim in the school fundraiser shootout?

Ziggy, on the other hand, is suspected to be bullied at school by the child psychologist. This clears the blame that Renata has put on little Ziggy of bullying Amabella. But the question is who is bullying them? Amabella returns home with another bruise, this time a bite mark, and refuses to reveal the identity of the assaulter. But why is she blaming Ziggy? Is Amabella bullying Ziggy and playing the sympathy card?

Watch the preview of Big Little Lies Episode 5 here:

The official synopsis reads:

Madeline receives encouraging news about the play from her director, Joseph Bachman, but is left concerned by his new icy demeanor. Principal Nippal and Ms Barnes share their conclusions about Ziggy and Amabella with Jane. Celeste has a solo session with Dr Reisman, who tries to get to the bottom of Celeste's troubling relationship with Perry.

The episode will break open more boxes of secrets as the episode. Find out on Big Little Lies episode 5.

When to watch episode 5: March 19 (USA)

What time: 9 PM EST

Where to watch: HBO (USA)

Where to stream live online (watch online): Here are a few quick links where you can watch Big Little Lies episode 5 online

HBO Go

HBO Now

The episode airs in India on March 21 at 10 PM (IST) on Star World Premiere HD.