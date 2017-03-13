The HBO miniseries Big Little Lies is at its midseason premiere as the episode 4 premieres today. The seven-episode show has already taken viewers in depth into the messy lives of five women from Monterey. With the conclusion of episode 3, fans find out how twisted Celeste's life is and confront Jane's hidden secrets, that she was raped.

With the episode 4, Jane and Celeste's life will again stand in focus. The episode is titled Push Comes to Shove. According to the trailer released by HBO and the official synopsis, Ziggy is still bullying Amabella, Jane comes across Saxon Banks' whereabouts, Celeste's struggles with Perry and Madeline's psychotic level defined by Ed.

Also Read: Big Little Lies actress Nicole Kidman goes topless in an intense shower scene to reveal Celeste's marital secrets [PHOTOS]

Plot: Nathan invites Madeline and Ed to a couples' dinner to discuss a "parenting paradigm" for Abigail. Celeste prepares for a city-council meeting about Madeline's play, and bristles at Perry's concerns about her returning to work. Jane meets with Ziggy's teacher, Ms. Barnes, who suggests Ziggy be medically evaluated in light of further evidence of classroom bullying. While Madeline is confronted by a skeleton from her past, her internet sleuthing reveals a key player from Jane's past instead.

Watch the trailer here:

Big Little Lies Episode 3 Recap: The previous episode filled in many questions that viewers had. The episode finally threw light on Jane's past as she revealed her story. She was raped on a date and that incident scarred her for life. The blue dress flashbacks that reappeared in every episode were from the night of the rape. The episode opened the mystery through a well-told flashback.

The episode also revealed the damaged relationship between Celeste and Perry as they were seen involved in a shower sex scene revealing Celeste's bruises. They were also seen visiting a counselor in an attempt to mend their abusive relationship. Taking forward from the third episode, Reese Witherspoon's Madeline is seen grasping the fact that her children are growing up. Witherspoon's great acting skills are put in front of the camera, when Abigail takes a decision of moving out.

As the miniseries hits the mid-season mark, the lies seem to fall short as the dominos of truth hit against each other. The glass facades seem to be finally breaking.

Where to watch: The fourth episode airs on HBO

Time: 9 pm EST

Where to watch online: You can stream Big Little Lies episode 4 here:

HBO Go

HBO Now

The second episode airs on March 14 on Star World Premiere HD at 10 PM (IST).