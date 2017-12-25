Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger Zinda Hai has been roaring at the box office from day 1. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore at the Indian box office in just three days, but the craze around Tiger Zinda Hai seems to be growing further. However, at a time when the fans were going crazy over the film, one theatre in Mumbai did something that left fans of bhai much irked, though for just a few minutes.

It has been reported that one PVR in Juhu mistakenly played Fukrey Returns to audience who went to watch Tiger Zinda Hai. According to SpotboyE, the goof-up happened after the interval of Salman-starrer.

Just when the audience was settling down on their seats post Tiger Zinda Hai interval, Fukrey Returns started being screened, leaving the crowd confused and miffed. Many in the theatre lost their cool, and started yelling, following which the blunder was corrected after 2-3 minutes, the report added.

The report also quoted a source from PVR confirming the incident, adding that it was unfortunate but the situation was brought under control soon. Well, technical issues can pop up at any time, but thankfully it was resolved in no time.

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai has emerged as the biggest opening weekend Bollywood grosser of 2017. The film has had a great start at the domestic market with a collection of over Rs 34 crore on its opening day, followed by over Rs 35 crore on second day.

However, it is the Sunday collection that made a huge difference. Sequel of Ek Tha Tiger, the film collected over Rs 45 crore on its third day, taking its 3-days total nett earning to Rs 114.93 crore. Considering the current figures and the craze around the film, Tiger Zinda Hai will go a long way.