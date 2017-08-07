After Amazon announced the Great Indian Sale, home-bred Flipkart has confirmed to host similar Pre-Independence Day campaign dubbed as 'The Big Freedom Sale' on the same day: August 9, but will conclude one day before the former's promotional scheme.

To aptly commemorate India's 71st Independence Day, Flipkart has confirmed to offer huge discounts up to 71-percent on range of items including home appliances, mobile, large screen LED TVs and fashion accessories, among others.

Also read: Leaked image confirms smaller Samsung Galaxy Note8 battery

Here's a sneak peek on Flipkart 's The Big Freedom Sale:

Flipkart will host 72-hour marathon Redmi Note 4 open sale (August 9-11) and also additional Rs. 1,000 off for users opting the exchange deal

will host 72-hour marathon Note 4 open sale (August 9-11) and also additional Rs. 1,000 off for users opting the exchange deal Special 'Spotlight of the Hour', where it will offer one bumper offer every one hour

On the spot 'Price Crash' deal with huge cash discount

Up to 71% off on select items

Close to 50% off on home appliances, electronics (including e-shaver and powerbanks , among others), Fashion accessories like T-shirts, trousers and ethnic wear and jewellery, as well

, among others), Fashion accessories like T-shirts, trousers and ethnic wear and jewellery, as well Special launch offers on new Washing machines, smartphones and LED TVs

and LED TVs Flipkart will also be promoting exclusive 'Made in India' products with discounts, as well

will also be promoting exclusive 'Made in India' products with discounts, as well Additional 10% discount for HDFC debit/credit card users

If patience is not your strongest suit, then you can claim Flipkart's 'The Big Freedom Sale' offers on select items on Flipkart right now. The e-commerce company is selling mobiles, laptops at special discount rates.

For instance, Acer's Predator series gaming laptop can be grabbed for subsidised price of Rs. 1,29,999 and with up to Rs. 20,000 additional off via exchange at no extra EMI (Easy Monthly Instalment) cost. Similarly, Flipkart is offering Rs. 3000 flat off on Vivo's new V5 Plus Limited Edition (Matte Black) and many other mobiles. Prospective Smart LED TV buyers are also in for treat, as Flipkart is giving top-branded 32-inch models for as low as Rs. 18,000.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on best Flipkart deals.