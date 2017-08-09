Flipkart's much publicised pre-Independence Day promotional campaign—"The Big Freedom Sale"— went live on August 9 in India.

The home-bred e-commerce firm to commemorate India's 71st Independence day is offering close to 71% off on the select products. And also, HDFC credit/debit card users are eligible to claim additional 10% instant cash back, as well. It will be valid till August 11.

Flipkart has lined up many popular branded smartphones for sale with mouth watering discount and exchange deals. To provide a better perspective, we have handpicked best handset offers which you should not miss.

Top 10 handpicked smartphone deals on Flipkart's The Big Freedom Sale:

Flat Rs. 18,001 off on both Google Pixel (Old price: Rs.57,999) and Pixel XL (Old Price: Rs. 67,000). They can now be bought for Rs. 43,000 and Rs. 48,999, respectively. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 15,600 addition discount via exchange deal, provided old device is in proper working condition without any visible damages.

Up to Rs. 13,901 flat discount on 32GB Apple iPhone 7 (52,200) and iPhone 7 Plus (Old price: 67,300). They can now be purchased for Rs. 42,999 and Rs. 56,999, respectively. Flipkart is also offering up to Rs. 15,600 addition discount via exchange deal.

18% off on 32GB Apple iPhone 6 (Old: Rs. 29,500; New: 23,999) + up Rs. 15,600 additional discount via exchange deal

Up to Rs. 12000 off on Redmi Note 4 variants, which are purchased via exchange deal. For the first time, Flipkart will be hosting Redmi Note 4 open sale from August 9-11.

Flat Rs. 4,500 off on Lenovo P2 (Old Rs. 16,999; New: Rs. 12,499)+ Up to Rs. 11,600 off via exchange deal

Flat Rs. 3000 off on Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (32GB & 64GB storage) models

Flat Rs. 2,000 discount on Motorola Moto G5 Plus (Old: Rs. 16,999; New: Rs. 14,999)

Flat Rs. 2,300 off on Samsung Galaxy On5 (Old: Rs. 8,990; New: Rs. 6,690)+ Up to Rs. 6,000 additional discount via exchange deal

Flat 2,500 off on Lenovo K5 Note (Old: Rs. 11,999; New: Rs.9,499) + Up to Rs. 9,000 additional discount via exchange offer

Flat Rs. 899 on popular budget phone Moto E4 Plus (Rs. 9,999) + up to Rs.9,000 off via exchange offer

