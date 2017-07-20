Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's has announced a number of openings targeting passouts of 10th and 12th standards, even as the group's retail venture Big Bazaar is opening up a number of job opportunities for such candidates, according to a Financial Express (FE) report.

Big Bazaar recently issued a notification on its official website addressing freshers and experienced workers, looking for jobs in the private sector, the FE report said, adding that 46,150 vacancies have currently opened up in Future Group.

Candidates applying for the vacancies in Big Bazaar should possess a minimum qualification of having passed Class 10 and be in the age group of 18-50 years. However, a class 12th pass applicant or graduates or post graduates will be given higher preference.

The various job profiles available are as follows:

• Store Manager

• Retail Executive

• Roaming Sales Executive

• Retail Head

• Deputation Sales Executive

• Retail Fashion Consultant

• Retail Sales Associative

• Counter Sales Executive

• Showroom Manager

The jobs are applicable for various locations across the country, the report said. The pay package can be between Rs 21,570 to Rs 48,550 per month, depending on the job profile, experience and ability.

The last date for application is August 1, 2017. Candidates willing to apply and are eligible for the posts can visit the official website of Big Bazaar or the future group.

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the interview, following which they will be absorbed by the company, the FE report informed.