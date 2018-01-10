There was controversy after a record batting score in the Big Bash League (BBL) Twenty20 tournament in Brisbane today (January 10). It was a thrilling finish at the Gabba as Hobart Hurricanes won by three runs against Brisbane Heat.

Hurricanes' batsman D'Archy Short entered BBL history books by blasting the highest ever individual score in the tournament. The 27-year-old scored 122 off 69 balls with eight fours and eight sixes.

Thanks to opener Short's big knock, Hurricanes posted 179/4 in 20 overs. In reply, Heat started well but could not cross the line, finishing at 176/8 in 20 overs.

Towards the end there was controversy when Heat's Alex Ross was given out for obstructing the field. He was sent back to the pavilion by third umpire Simon Lightbody on the final ball of the 17th over.

While attempting for a second run, Ross did deviate from his running path. However, it was not clear if it was deliberate or trying to avoid the ball. The throw from the deep hit Ross and ricocheted onto the stumps. Hurricanes fielders first appealed for a run out.

After watching several replays, the third umpire relayed the message to on-field official Geoff Davidson who raised the finger. Even the commentators were "stunned" by the decision.

Heat captain Brendon McCullum felt it was not the "right decision".

"Personally, I thought it wasn't the right decision. If I get fined for that, fair play," the New Zealander said after the contest.

"We appealed for the run out. I'm learning the rule as we speak, we saw Ross change his angle, and asked the umpire to check for obstructing the field," rival skipper George Bailey explained.

