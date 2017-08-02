The Big Bang Theory has managed to drive its way to season 11 and 12. The CBS sitcom has a huge fan base that has helped the show reach a new level of popularity. The show also paved way for a spin off, Young Sheldon. But it looks like the 12-year-long journey is coming to an end. The show creators are hinting that Sheldon and his gang might bid farewell following the season 12 finale.

While CBS wants to continue the hit show as long as possible, TBBT's creators can foresee the end nearing. Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, Chuck Lorre looked back at the success of the show. But also slide in a subtle hint that season 12 could be the last of the show.

"We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what's going to happen after 12. One could easily presume that would be the end of the series, but I'm just amazed we're here. We look at one episode at a time, that's what we've been doing for the last 10 years and it's gotten us this far," he said.

New CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl also pitched in to talk about the future of the show. When THR asked him if season 12 would be the end, he said, "As long as we can go; 20 years. I hope to have it as long as we can."

The upcoming seasons were in the spotlight when it was said that Warner Bros and CBS are pumping in $10 million dollars per episode. Most of which is going into the cast pockets. Sources close to THR revealed that the two production houses are dividing the cost of production.

The new season premieres this fall, a few weeks after Young Sheldon airs on TV. The Big Bang Theory's new season also features a new showrunner. Steve Holland is taking charge of season 11.

Season 11 stands crucial for show lovers as the season 10 ended on a cliffhanger moment with Sheldon proposing Amy. The new season will reveal Amy's answer to the question. The showrunners have also revealed that Bernadette and Howard's baby will be treated like Mrs Wolowitz 2.0, the baby's face will not be shown on the show.

All this and more will hit your screens starting this September. The Big Bang Theory season 11, episode 1 will air on Monday, September 25 at 8/9c.