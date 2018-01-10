A big announcement has been made on the occasion of Hrithik Roshan's birthday. As he has turned 44, his father Rakesh Roshan has announced the release date of Krrish 4.

After the success of first three instalments of the franchise, Hrithik is all set to hit the big screen with Krrish 4. The much-awaited movie will be released for Christmas 2020.

"Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik," tweeted Rakesh Roshan.

Although it is still two years away, the news of Krrish 4 is big enough for Hrithik fans to be extremely excited. Apart from Hrithik as the lead, no other details about the film's cast have been confirmed yet.

Earlier, there were reports that the makers of the film are planning to cast someone as female lead who would look no less than Hollywood's Wonder Woman. Names of several actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among other had come up as possible choices for the same.

Another interesting aspect of Krrish 4 will be the role of the antagonist. Villains also play a major role in such superhero movies, and thus, it has to be played by someone who would do justice to the fourth instalment.

Meanwhile, there are reports claiming that Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been approached to play the mighty villain.

"Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik and the entire Krrish team was looking for a villain who could not only challenge Hrithik physically but even mentally. They wanted someone who has fantastic acting capabilities and who else than Nawazuddin for this part. He has shown his grey side in several films and the team felt he would be perfect for the role. Nawaz too is equally keen on taking up the film, although he is yet to sign on the dotted line," Bollywoodlife quoted a source as saying.

The report also stated that Krrish 4 will be much bigger than the previous parts in terms of VFX, budget and everything.