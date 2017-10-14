Kinshuk Mahajan, who is currently seen as Aarav in Zee TV's Bhootu, is now the proud father of twins.

Kinshuk's wife Divya Mahajan has delivered twins – a boy and a girl – on October 7 in Delhi.

Confirming the news, an elated Kinshuk told SpotboyE that both the abies are doing well, and that the bundles of joy had been named Ssahir and Saishaa.

The actor also shared the joyous moment with his followers on Instagram. "Two little hands and Two little feet now our family is complete. We welcomed our two little bundles of warmth and joy Ssahir and Saishaa into our lives on 7.10.2017 which is a very special day. ❤️❤️ #doublethetrouble #doublethefun #ourbabies @divy1721, [sic]" he posted

Kinshuk and Divya have been married for five years. The actor rose to popularity with Star Plus' popular show Bidaai starring Sara Khan, Parul Chauhan and Angad Hasija. He was also seen in hit show Naagin 2 as Rudra Shrivastava.

Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Pooja Joshi was blessed with a baby girl on Friday, October 13.

And then Somya Seth, best remembered for her role in Navya, has also become proud mother of a baby boy.

Somya was last seen on Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and got married to her American-born fiancé Arun Kapoor on January 15 this year, soon after the show ended in 2016.