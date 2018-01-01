India players will have to brave the bounce in the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, where the conditions are different, with bounce being a major factor. India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar believes, besides the bounce, it is not easy to bowl with a Kookaburra ball.

India are habituated to bowling with the SG balls as it is primarily used when playing at home. But it is a different affair when it comes overseas as Kookaburra balls are used, which will test the India bowlers.

Bhuvneshwar, who is primarily known for his swing, feels that the Kookaburra 'does not do much after 25-30 overs', making it imperative for him to strike early.

"When it comes to batsmen there is the bounce factor. But that is a factor for the bowlers too. The Kookaburra is the toughest ball to bowl with. It does not do too much after 25- 30 overs, so these are the kind of situations we are trying to prepare for," Press Trust of India quoted Bhuvneshwar as saying.

Besides Bhuvneshwar, other Indian bowlers such as Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah will also have to undergo the same. India might not have come to South Africa with such quality pacers in the past, but this bowling line-up will surely test the South Africans.

The pace unit has not made any such strategy, but are just keeping it simple and Bhuvneshwar said that they will plan in the next few days.

"We have not talked so far about the strategy. The focus is on the basics. Maybe a couple of days before the first Test, we will see how to strategise according to the batsman," Bhuvneshwar said.

India players have already reached South Africa and started their practice session too. India will look to win their first series in South Africa. The Test series starts on Friday at Newlands in Cape Town.