India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has got engaged to girlfriend and engineer Nupur Nagar in a private ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family, in Greater Noida on Thursday, October 5.

The 27-year-old took to social media platforms to share a photograph of Nupur with himself with an emotional message on Thursday. Notably, the Meerut-based cricketer had revealed the identity of his fiancee in an Instagram post only on Tuesday, October 3.

Who is Nupur Nagar?

Bhuvneshwar and Nupur's family had known each other as they had been living in the same neighbourhood in Meerut's Ganga Nagar, according to the Times of India.

Nupur is currently working as an engineer at an MNC in Greater Noida. Her family moved from Meerut after she had landed a job in Greater Noida.

Nupur's father is a retired police officer

Nupur did her schooling at Meerut's JP Academy

She did her engineering from a private college in Noida.

Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar's father Kiran Pal Singh told the Times of India that the wedding will likely happen in December, sometime after the end Sri Lanka's tour to India (December 21) and before the start of Team India's tour to South Africa (December 31).

"We are now trying to see when we can have the wedding. Bhuvi is busy with back-to-back series in the coming months but as soon as we find a 10-day window, we will make arrangements," Kiran Pal said.

The family is also keen on having the wedding in Meerut, where Bhuvneshwar and Nupur's family were residing before the latter moved to Greater Noida. Kiran Pal also says he will invite his son's teammates, including big names MS Dhoni and Virat kohli, for the wedding.

Notably, Bhuvneshwar will be a key part of Kohli's T20I side, which will take on Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting Saturday, October 7 in Ranchi. Having been regarded as one of the best death bowlers in world cricket, the Meerut lad's new-ball combination with Jasprit Bumrah will be key to India's chances against the visitors.