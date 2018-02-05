Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, and Mithila Palkar are a part of the Forbes' 30 Under 30 list.

Bhumi who was recently seen in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, has been recognized in the entertainment category for her bold choice of work in 2017 as she raised awareness on the eradication of open defecation in India. Bhumi tweeted: "Thank you @forbes_india for the recognition. Being a part of this list, with such dynamic people is truly an honour. More power to all of you ❤️ #forbes30under30 #achiever #dreamer #love #forbesindia [sic]"

Raazi actor Vicky Kaushal tweeted, "Thank You for this honour @ForbesIndia[sic]" Vicky has amazing projects lined up for 2018. First up, he will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi with Alia Bhatt, then, Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt and later, Karan Johar's Love and Lust, a series of four short films.

Apart from this, he starts shooting for Uri, based on the 2016 surgical strikes, and Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan. And after all this, there is -- Love Per Square Foot, a Netflix original film.

24-year-old Mithila Palkar is a YouTube sensation and will be seen in Karwaan, starring Irrfan Khan and Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

"The Forbes' list is representative of 15 categories. The selected names were judged on three broad measures - the extent of the impact of their achievements, and their ability to disrupt the status quo; scalability of the business or line of work and; their potential to stay a long-term player," reported IANS.