The Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, Girish Chandra Tripathi, says that they won't be able to run the university if they listen to every demand of every girl.

This statement comes at a time when protests are taking place in the aftermath of alleged a sexual harassment of a girl student. It was attributed to be "a simple case of eve teasing" by some outsiders with "vested interests".

Tripathi said that the incident was staged keeping an eye on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and that despite security measures in the university, "security for boys and girls can never be at par".

The students' at the university have been protested after a video went viral on Saturday, September 23. The video shows a policeman pushing a girl student, who falls on the ground and is getting beaten up with lathis by other policemen.

PM Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have spoken with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about the case. Reports say that after inquiry, two policemen and an officer have been removed.

Meanwhile, Tripathi said that the student protest was a sound reaction to a "simple case of eve teasing" and was intentionally staged a day ahead of the PM's visit.

The Vice-Chancellor was criticised for victim shaming and was even blamed for not taking action on the complaint by the women students.

One of the students at the girl's hostel said that it was high time that patriarchy ended in the campus and added that, "Sometimes we are asked questions even if we want to go out of out of our hostels at 6 pm. Why and how can someone do that."

The opposition criticised the ruling party by taunting the BJP slogan – "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao". Meanwhile, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi should apologise to the students of BHU and take action.

Tripathi, who suggested that the issue was being politicised, said that institutions should not be made platforms for practicing politics. He went on to explain that the affected student herself criticised the protest and said that the issue was being politicised.