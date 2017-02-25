An NRI student has alleged that she was ragged by at least four seniors, including a girl, at Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology Bhopal (MANIT Bhopal) in Madhya Pradesh. The incident came to the fore on Thursday when authorities agreed to conduct a probe after the girl's family refused to budge.

Kerala ragging case: 5 accused surrender after ragging leads to kidney damage in first-year student

The girl, who hails from Saudi Arabia, had not eaten food for almost two to three days. When her parents came down to take her home, she claimed that she had been ragged. She has now been taken to Mumbai for medical treatment.

While college authorities and other students have claimed that she had been in depression for a long time and is still in a denial mode over the ragging allegations, the family members of the girl have told police that she is traumatised and not in a condition to talk.

According to Times of India, the girl's uncle Tanvir Alam Faruqui said, "The ragging had a serious impact on her. I doubt if she will continue at MANIT." In their complaint claiming ragging, the family has named four students, including a girl.

MANIT director NS Chaudhari said that the four seniors have been issued show cause notices and action will be taken based on their replies. The college authorities claim that the girl is very shy and failed to adjust to peer pressure.

The chief warden of MANIT, NP Patidar, also told TOI that they are probing "some recent parties held by NRI students outside the campus."

"It's possible that drugs were taken regularly by few NRI students in unauthorised parties. Since the victim did not want to attend such parties, other NRI students boycotted her and this led to the incident. The board will take a decision on Monday," Patidar said.

The college authorities are even planning to keep the mess open on Saturdays so that students don't party or eat outside.