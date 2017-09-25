Last week's releases – Bhoomi, Newton and Haseena Parkar – have registered average business at the domestic box office in its first weekend. In three days, Newton has taken over the other two movies in terms of occupancy, thanks to the timely announcement of its Oscar 2018 nomination, while Bhoomi led the race in terms of the box office numbers at the end of day 3.

After a slow start, Rajkummar Rao's Newton witnessed a remarkable growth of 162 percent on its second day (Rs 2.52 crore). Its business on Sunday (day 3) further escalated to Rs 3.42 crore. The movie's total domestic box office collection at the end of the first week is Rs 6.90 crore nett.

"#BoxOffice #Newton is expected to maintain momentum on weekdays... Fri 96 lakhs, Sat 2.52 cr, Sun 3.42 cr. Total: ₹ 6.90 cr [430 screens]," Bollywood Hungama reported.

Rajkummar Rao's Newton hit by piracy

On the other hand, Bhoomi starring Sanjay Dutt has remained consistent at the box office. After earning Rs 2.25 crore on its first day, followed by Rs 2.47 crore, the film has minted around Rs 2.5 crore on its third day. With this, Bhoomi stands tall at the end of its first weekend with Rs 7.22 crore nett.

Haseena Parkar has been lagging behind since day 1. On Sunday, the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer registered a business of Rs 1.5 crore and its total box office collection now stands at Rs 4.1 crore nett (approximately).

In all, Bhoomi's total earning in the first weekend is the highest. However, if one looks at the screen count then the figure is pretty low. The Sanjay-starrer had opened in over 2,000 screens whereas Shraddha's film has around 1,000 screens. With less than 500 screens, Newton has managed to give tough competition to the other two movies.