Sanjay Dutt has made a comeback with the release of Bhoomi, and the movie has been getting some positive reviews from both celebs as well as the critics.

A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, and it has already been released in some parts of the Gulf. A number of celebrities, after watching Bhoomi, took to Twitter to applaud the film.

The celebs have been calling it a great film that deserves all the appreciation. According to the viewers, both Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari have given stellar performances. Sharad Kelkar, the antagonist, also is being praised for his performance.

Bhoomi has a strong plot, they say, along with good dose of emotions and action. Omung Kumar's direction is also getting special mention in the reviews. The best aspects of Bhoomi are apparently the performance of the actors, its story and dialogues.

The movie is about the fight of a girl and her father against some powerful people, who do everything possible to destroy them, after raping her. This is the first movie of Sanjay after his release from jail. While the actor's fans had missed him for long, Bhoomi is touted as the best comeback movie for Sanjay. However, there are some who termed the film as quite an average.

Check some of the Bhoomi reviews by celebs and critics here:

Darshan Kumaar: Saw #Bhoomi Brilliant performances @duttsanjay @aditiraohydari @SharadK7 Superb Direction @OmungKumar n Beautiful Art Direction @Vanita_ok

Raai Laxmi: Wat a brilliant film @OmungKumar @Vanita_ok it's a winner great message to ppl Wish u Super success cheers to the entire team #bhoomi

Daniel Weber: Just watched @BhoomiTheFilm screening!! Unreal and amazing on so many levels!! @aditiraohydari and Sanjay Đutt are OUTSTANDING! @SunnyLeone

Jaey Gajera: Just Saw #Bhoomi It is a Spectacular Film with Class Acting by @duttsanjay @aditiraohydari & Another Master Piece by @OmungKumar 4 Stars.

Sunny Leone: @duttsanjay @aditiraohydari you both are so unbelievable. You both made me laugh and cry in your film @BhoomiTheFilm God bless you both!

Gulf News: And Dutt's transformation as an intimidating, imposing father who will avenge his daughter's rape, reeks of patriarchy. Even the method used to exact revenge is uninspiring. It's might over mind. There's nothing remotely redeeming about this film. Watch this at your own risk.