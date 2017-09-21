Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi that opened in theatres on Friday, September 22, has received mixed reviews from audience across the globe.

Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi marks the return of Sanjay on silver screen after his five-year jail term in connection with the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.

Interview: "His aura is different," Bhoomi actor Sidhant Gupta opens up about Sanjay Dutt

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. In the movie, Sanjay plays a doting father, who is all set to marry off his daughter (played by Aditi Rao Hydari) but then a tragic incident turns their lives upside down after which the father vows to get justice for his daughter.

The intriguing trailer had left fans of Sanjay eagerly waiting to watch him on screen. The songs Lag Ja Gale and Will You Marry Me too raised the curiosity among movie-goers.

Below is the trailer of Bhoomi:

Also starring TV star Sidhant Gupta, Shekhar Suman and Sharad Kelkar, Bhoomi has been making a huge buzz ever since its trailer released. Sidhant will be romancing Aditi in the movie.

In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, India, Sidhant opened up about working with Sanjay. "I was initially a little nervous for obvious reasons. I was actually anxious and at the same time I was looking forward to working with him, to be on the same screen as him, somebody whom I have grown up watching. But thankfully, I met him before we started shooting and he is a kind of person who makes you comfortable. At the same time, when you work with him, its very difficult to forget that he is Sanjay Dutt," he had said.

Co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Kumar's Legend Studios, Bhoomi is clashing with Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parkar and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton.

Check out some viewers' verdicts of the Sanjay-starrer shared on Twitter. Here are the live updates of Bhoomi review by the audience:

Sandy Rajput‏:

Watched #Bhoomi

Engaging screenplay,An emotional journey.

@OmungKumar is Best nd @aditiraohydari nd @duttsanjay combo looks Real.

4/5*

SOHAIL KHAN‏ @ItsSohailKhan