Sanjay Dutt's latest release Bhoomi has reportedly been hit by piracy as the full movie has been leaked online.

Hindi movie Bhoomi released on September 22, and received mostly negative reviews from the critics. The movie lacks a good script, and only a die-hard fan of Sanjay can watch it.

However, to make things worse for the makers of Bhoomi, the full movie is now available on internet with options of watching it online or download for free. While some of the torrent sites have uploaded average print of the movie, some others have got their hands on HD print of Bhoomi.

The full movie being leaked online within just a few hours of its release will certainly give sleepless nights to the producers. However some of the sites have fake links. While the opening weekend box office collection is crucial for any film, this unfortunate incident is likely to affect its business to a great extent.

Piracy has been a major issue for Bollywood since ages. However, this menace has become even bigger since recent past as almost all the movies get leaked online soon after the release, and sometimes even before hitting the theatres.

Films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz were made available on internet even before the official release, causing huge losses to the producers.

Although the government has been taking steps to curb the reach of piracy, it appears to be growing even more lately. Directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi is an action drama, starring Aditi Rao Hydari as Sanjay's onscreen daughter.