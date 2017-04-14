Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar in Nagpur on Friday on the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary and also gave credit for the BHIM app to the Dalit icon and visionary leader of India.

Modi visited Deekshabhoomi, the place where Ambedkar embraced Buddhism with his followers on the occasion of Ashok Vijaya Dashami on October 14, 1956. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.

PM Modi, while speaking at the DigiDhan Mela in Nagpur, said: "That day is not far when the poor will say that Digi Dhan is 'Niji Dhan'... People of India gave their lives so that India attains freedom. Our freedom is the result of the sacrifices they made." Modi also said the BHIM app was making an impact on people across the county and that the DigiDhan movement is a "Safai Abhiyaan" aimed at fighting against corruption.

"BHIM-Aadhaar will be the first of its kind in the world. Even the most advanced nations in the world do not have such a system. BHIM App will be a complete game-changer... BHIM App is positively impacting several lives across the nation. Every country will jump to take up this system... It will be a case study in foreign universities. We must be the front-runners and be the ones who set this up for other counties," the prime minister said at the event.

He added: "There is a referral programme for BHIM. You will receive an incentive if you get others to use the BHIM App. If you teach someone how to operate BHIM app you will get Rs 10."

"One of the sectors towards which we are devoting significant effort is the renewable energy sector," PM Modi said after inaugurating new units of the Koradi thermal power station in Nagpur. He emphasised on the importance of the renewable energy sector and described it as a great vitality in the 21st century.

PM Modi also spoke about affordable housing and said that "each and every Indian must have his or her own house. And that house must be equipped with electricity, water and other facilities." He also gave away awards to the mega draw winners of Lucky Grahak Yojna and DigiDhan Vyapar Yojna.