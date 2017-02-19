The kidnapping and molestation of Malayalam actress Bhavana, who is known for her acting in five languages, has shocked the netizens, who in turn expressed serious concerns over the safety of the common woman.

Bhavana was kidnapped and molested in a moving car on Friday (Feb 17) night, when she was returning home after completing shooting for a Malayalam film. A gang of five men abducted the actress and then molested her for an hour inside the car and threatened with dire consequences if she opened up. They reportedly also took video and photos of the actress. Later, they dropped her near her house.

The actress, however was not deterred by the threats and approached the police and filed a complaint against her molesters. The police got into action immediately and arrested her driver Martin. They are currently investigating the case. However, this news came as rude shock for the common people. Many took to social-networking sites like Twitter and Facebook to laud Bhavana's daring act and support her. Here are some comments of netizens taken from Twitter and Facebook.

Rohini ‏@RohiniNN

Feeling very bad now if this can happen to an actress, just think about other girls in this society..omgg #Bhavana

Jinesh Chandran ‏@jineshtweets

Very shameful and disrespectful act by those bastard's, stringent action should be taken against these perverts. #Bhavana

Ratish Nair ‏@rattyn

Shocked to know about #bhavana. Hope she's fine.. strong gal that she is, she now needs to teach these morons a lesson.. @PrithviOfficial

Jay Menon ‏@iJayMenon

The plight of one human being IS NOT fodder for clicks, TRPs or the satisfaction of shameless perversions. #അഭിമാനമാണ്ഭാവന #Bhavana

Dimple Meera Jom ‏@DimpleJom

The actress represented each one of us through her films, it is our responsibility to represent her today and speak up for her. #Bhavana

Kundan Srivastava facebook/founderkundansrivastava

The Voice Raiser reports; If this can happen this easily to a popular actress then where do the common girls stand? #Bhavana #Molestation #WomenEmpowerment?

HK Nair facebook /hkfunlover

Shocking!! Even celebrities are not safe here. #Bhavana must have gone through a lot! These &#@$! should learn to respect women.

L Narasimha Murthy facebook /LNMurthy63

Shocking News Police says it was a planned attempt by the previous driver of the actress.This is really quiet shocking and heart breaking ... how a known female celebrity Gets kidnapped and molested in her own car by unknown people with the help of her own driver I just don't want to say or write anything but yes I want to make an appeal here .. More than a Celebrity She is a Woman come forward and support her ..don't just sit back and watch the drama .. each and every one from Film fraternity should support her and make sure that she gets justice ..She is already emotionally broken ,plz don't just spread false rumours or make false statements without even knowing the fact ..I am really proud the way she showed her strength to fight back .. Respect her .. don't worry Gal we all are with you I am With You Really Feeling ashamed of this Act ...

Paddy Menon facebook /paddy.menon1

Where is Law and Order ? How is that police did not know the criminals plans and activities ?Prime duty of any police is to take action to prevent crime.Once Crime is done,then judiciary ,comes into action.

Vergilius Preeth facebook /vergilius.preeth

When a celebrity has to face this, how can the government give safety to common woman.

Ssha LS facebook /ssharon.ls

What a sickening country...everytime same issue...women are not safe at all!.such desperate psychos

Nived Nambiar facebook /nived.nambiar