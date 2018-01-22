Actress Bhavana and Kannada producer Naveen tied the knot on Monday, January 22, after dating for over six years. Many of the couple's friends in the film industry and relatives attended the ceremony. The newly-wed also received special wishes from Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra among others.

What makes Priyanka's wishes so special is that the Bollywood diva, in her video message, did not hide her admiration for Bhavana and showered praises on the south Indian actress, calling her "an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman." The video of the Quantico star wishing the couple has now gone viral.

"I just wanted to wish you a very happy married life. This is going to be a big step in your journey and I just want to say good luck. You're an extremely feisty, brave and amazing woman and I admire you a lot. Much love and always," Priyanka Chopra said in a video message.

The couple entered the wedlock in the presence of their family members, friends and relatives as per the Hindu customs. Bhavana donned a splendid golden saree and jewellery to match it while the groom opted for silk 'veshti' and 'angavastram. '

Manju Warrier, Suja Varunee, Remya Nambeesan and many other celebrities were spotted at Bhavana and Naveen's wedding.

Bhavana and Naveen had their engagement last year at a simple ceremony.

Their wedding reception will be held on Monday evening at Jawaharlal Convention Centre in Thrissur.

Bhavana and Naveen, who had acted in a Tamil film called Kadhalae En Kadhale, came to know each other during the making of Romeo in 2012. Their friendship gradually turned into love.