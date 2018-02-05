Bhavana and Naveen, who tied the knot recently, had their second wedding reception on Sunday, February 4. This time, the newly-married couple organised the event exclusively for the Sandalwood celebrities and their well-wishers of Karnataka.

Bhavana Marriage Photos | Bhavana-Naveen wedding reception Pics

The wedding reception was organised in an upscale hotel in Bengaluru. The event was attended by some of the big names from the Kannada film industry. Shivaraj Kumar, Priyamani, Parul Yadav, Malavika and many others were spotted in the post-wedding celebration.

Bhavana married Kannada producer Naveen on January 22 at the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna Temple in Kerala's Thrissur district. On the same evening, they had their wedding reception at the Jawaharlal Convention Centre at Kovilakathum Padam.

The wedding and reception were attended by some big names from Mollywood, including Mammootty, Prithviraj, Manju Warrier and Kavya Nair.

After being in love for over five years, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level by tying the knot.

Bhavana had made her acting debut at the age of 16 with Nammal. She has acted in over 70 movies in multiple film industries in the last 15 years.

She has shared screen space in Mollywood with almost all the current-generation stars, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Dileep and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

It was on the sets of Romeo that he met Bhavana for the first time. Their friendship soon blossomed into love.

"He is a soft-spoken boy and not into full-time film business. Naveen owns a security services firm and has not independently produced any film," a source close to the actor had earlier told International Business Times India. The source added that his full name is Naveen Nagarajan.