South Indian actress Bhavana was reportedly molested by her former driver along with a few others on Friday, February 17. The shocking incident clearly shows that even big celebrities are not safe these days. Here, we would like to revisit 10 similar incidents of the past where prominent names were sexually harassed, abused or molested in public.

Hansika Inappropriately Touched

Hansika Motwani was in Coimbatore to attend an event where she was sexually harassed by some of her fans.

Priyamani Molested in CCL

Actress Priyamani was reportedly molested at a CCL (Celebrity Cricket League) party. A popular personality tried to get cozy with her in an inebriated condition.

Shweta Menon molested by a politician

At a public event, Shweta Menon was molested by MP Peetambhara Kuroop. She had filed a case against him which she withdrew after he apologised to her.

Nagma groped in public by her own man

Actress-turned-politician Nagma was kissed and molested by a local MLA named Gajraj Sharma during a public rally. He is said to have molested her and tried to feel her up in public.

Nayantara Sexually Harassed

Some crazy fans of Nayanthara had molested her in a school function in Chennai. The miscreants groped her, although cops were present at the event.

Shriya Saran Harassed In Tirupathi

Shriya Saran was molested in the premises of world famous Tirupathi Tirumala temple. The incident occurred in 2008 and she had slapped the miscreant.

Tamannaah Bhatia harassed

Tamannaah Bhatia landed in trouble in Vizag when some Seemandhra agitators forced her

Jyothika Groped in Public

Jyothika was sexually harassed in public, the video of which had gone viral online.

Genelia Slaps

Genelia had slapped a boy during an event in Hyderabad. The enthusiastic fan touched her inappropriately amid tight security around her.

Namitha

Namitha was molested a few times. Once during an event in Chennai and once at the Bengaluru airport.