Actress Bhavana is marrying her beau and Kannada producer Naveen on Monday, January 22, reportedly in a simple event at the Jawaharlal Convention Centre at Kovilakathum Padam, Thrissur.

The wedding is performed as per the Hindu customs and will be only attended by close relatives and friends of the couple. The couple's wedding reception will be held the same evening which is most likely to be attended by bigwigs of film industry.

Kerala-based actress Bhavana got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen in a private ceremony in Kochi in March 2017. The event was restricted to their close friends and relatives.

However, Bhavana had her 'mehendi' ceremony on Sunday and a few picture of the event are doing rounds on social media sites.

Naveen, who is from Bengaluru, started his career in film industry as an actor after quitting a high-paying IT job and made his acting debut in PC Shekar-directorial Kadhalae En Kadhale and later worked with him in his Nayaka. The movies failed to give him a break. However, he continued his association with the same director in Romeo, but this time as a co-producer.

It is on the sets of Romeo that he met Bhavana for the first time and their friendship soon blossomed into love. "He is a soft-spoken boy and not into full-time film business. Naveen owns a security services and has not independently produced any film," a source close to the actor told the International Business Times. The source adds that his full name is Naveen Nagarajan.