On Saturday, February 18, Keralites woke up hearing the news of South Indian actress Bhavana being abducted and allegedly assaulted by a group of anonymous people the previous night near Athani in Angamaly while she was returning home from a shooting location in Thrissur.

The shocking news soon became the hot topic of discussion on news channels and social media, and now many celebrities of the entertainment industry, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aashiq Abu, Rima Kallingal, Vinay Forrt, Amala Paul, Vijay Babu, Lijo Jose Pelliserry, Rajisha Vijayan, Sayanora Philip, Meera Nandan, Raai Laxmi, Rasna Pavitran, Neha Saxena, Krishna Prabha and others have come forward supporting the actress.

Most of them have appreciated the Honey Bee 2 actress for standing up against one of the social issues faced by every women raising alarm on their safety in Kerala. Meanwhile, celebrities have also lashed out at few news channels for reporting negative news against the actress, and have requested them to show some humanity and respect to her. "When a human being is going through the biggest horror of her life you had time and nerve to find sensational stories for your air time? [sic]," actress Rima Kallingal posted on her social media page.

After the news of her being assaulted by a gang, including her former driver Sunil Kumar, hit the headlines, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also promised that the case is underway and will arrest all the accused. A special team under Crime Branch IG Dinendra Kashyap has been assigned for the investigation, and the actress' driver Martin has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attack against her.

Check out how celebrities have supported actress Bhavana:

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Woke up today morning to the horrifying news that has by now been reported, misreported and sensationalised. As disturbing as it was, I refrained from saying something on what happened to one of the most beautiful girls I know because I knew whatever I or any one among our fraternity say, will only be fodder to click baits and TRP mongering. By now, all that can be said about the security of women in our "matriarchal/matrilineal" God's own country has already been said. And yes..as a man who has to share the responsibility of a society that bears this shame, I hang my head! But please..the most we can collectively do at this moment..is to respect the guts of this girl. I was supposed to start work with her in a week, and she told me that she'd like not to come back in front of the camera so soon..and so is pulling out of the film. I know this girl..I know how brave she is...if it's affected her enough to make her stay away from what she loves the most..I can only imagine how harrowing it must have been. Yes..please let us have an effective investigation in place and please let's bring the bastards to justice asap..but please..let us also not allow anyone..ANYONE..to celebrate someone else's misfortune. WITH YOU BHAVANA...will look forward to hanging with you as soon as you're up to it..and yeah..be who you are..and don't let today dictate the rest of your life. Love always..Prithvi.

PS: Please spare me the "English Medium" jokes on this one. Thanks.

Vijay Babu

Met Bhavana a while ago ! As a brother to her , will never forgive what those animals have done with her dignity !!And dear media friends... show some humanity ...! . Don't try selling airtime when someone is burning within .

Rima Kallingal

Let us stand up for a fellow human being and a fellow colleague. Thank you Bhavana for standing up for each one of us. For having the guts to fight. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Will stand by you till the end

Go to hell Kairali TV! John Brittas, if you don't know what is happening in your channel you should fuckin resign! When a human being is going through the biggest horror of her life you had time and nerve to find sensational stories for your air time?

Vinay Forrt

Stay strong my friend..solidarity

Amala Paul

Shocked broken and horrified but proud of the courage shown byBhavana. #അഭിമാനമാണ്ഭാവന #youarenotalonebhavna#wewillshowyoujustice

Kavya Ajit

:( how can any girl have a sense of security here when such incidents are on the rise ?

Rajisha Vijayan

What has happened today is bloody sad and unfortunate. Something no one should ever go through. It requires lot of guts to go ahead with the case and face all the procedure especially when you're a public figure and I personally commend you for that dear. I can't believe someone could so easily commit such a crime and leave unharmed. This incident only shows us how unsafe we women are today. And I urge you all to please be alert and be there for people who are in dire need of help. Stay safe guys and I sincerely hope the criminals would soon be behind the bars.

Rasna Pavithran

Such a disgrace... :(

#JusticeToBhavana

Meera Nandan

Sharing a thought that has been disturbing me since sometime.... Fear of sexual harassment haunts every woman the moment they step out of the comfort zones of their home. Men who harass woman continue to do so even after repeated cases of sexual abuse are being reported. Is sexual abuse not really a crime in India? Why is it that those who commit the crime feel they can get away with it ? Why is that the country's existing laws or the law enforcers unable to prevent such incidents from happening repeatedly ? Or to prevent corruption and black money is more important than making the women of India feel safe ? Those convicted of sexual harassment are often let off after serving a short sentence. I feel its high time that we do something about this. If capital punishment acts as a deterrent to bring down such crimes, then we must have it for a safer tomorrow.

Vivek Ranjit

Such shameless, disgusting clickbait journalism and even more disgusting headlines & comments and adding screenshots from her movie scenes just to get more clicks, just because it was a film actress who was affected. There is something deeply wrong with the minds of all these people. What's even more alarming is that if this can happen to a celebrity, how safe is our city/state/country for ladies? I hope those bastards are arrested soon. And that she stays strong through all this! She has shown immense courage by letting this out in the media so that it doesn't happen again to anyone else! Most others would have tried to keep quiet about the whole thing. I hope our reel heroes show at least a fraction of that courage to stand up for her, like they would do in the movies.

Neha Saxena

This is really quiet shocking and heart breaking ... how a known female celebrity Gets kidnapped and molested in her own car by unknown people with the help of her own driver. I just don't want to say or write anything but yes I want to make an appeal here .. More than a Celebrity She is a Woman come forward and support her ..don't just sit back and watch the drama .. each and every one from Film fraternity should support her and make sure that she gets justice ..She is already emotionally broken ,plz don't just spread false rumours or make false statements without even knowing the fact ..I am really proud the way she showed her strength to fight back .. Respect her .. don't worry Gal we all are with you. I am With You Really Feeling ashamed of this Act ...

Vinay Govind

It was shocking to hear abt the incident that happened to my dear friend in my own very 'literate' state. And its even more chaotic, how its been handled by a part of the so called active, media group and a section of insensitive public. Its not just about finding a solution for this case but putting an end to this barbarian behaviour thats spreading like wild fire across the state and the country. Bhavana.. Be positive and lets hope justice will be served to you and all the women across the country. She's been bold enough to come out in public and fight against this atrocity.Hope the outcome of the case is such that from the very next moment, all women in the country could proudly and fearlessly walk and run and sing and dance and do whatever, whenever and wherever they want to. And every other asshole will be petrified to his bones to even think about doing something harmful to them. Full power to you Bhavana...!!

Sayanora Philip

You have messed around with the wrong girl guys. Just know that you are finished. Forever.

#supportbhavana

