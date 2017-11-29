The pre-wedding ceremonies of Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa have kick-started. The wedding is set to take place on December 3 and the ace comedian is leaving no stone unturned to make her special day memorable.

Recently, Bharti celebrated her traditional Punjabi bangle ceremony at her Mumbai residence and it was attended by her close friends from the industry including Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan and Mahhi Vij.

The bride donned a pink lehenga designed by none other than Neeta Lulla and teamed it up with minimal makeup and jewellery. Going by the pictures shared on social media, it seemed everyone enjoyed the evening.

It's a destination wedding in Goa and will be a three-day affair. After which the newly wedding couple will fly off to Europe for a month-long honeymoon.

A few days ago, Bharti had a blast at her bridal shower with close friends and family. She looked gorgeous in a blue gown, a pink bridal headgear and a sash in her bridal shower.

Besides the bangle ceremony, a Mata ki Chouki will also be held as a part of the pre-wedding ceremonies before the families head off to Goa wherein the haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies and the grand wedding will take place.

On the work front, Bharti has revealed to DNA that she will join Kapil Sharma's new show soon after returning from her honeymoon. Talking about taking a break from TV, she said: "Yes, because we have planned our honeymoon to Europe for a month. However, I will be going 10 days after the marriage during which, I will do some one-off episodes. Once I return, Kapil Sharma and I will reunite on his show early next year."