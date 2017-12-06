Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on December 3 in Goa in a grand ceremony.

From the pre-wedding ceremonies to the parties, everyone had a great time during the three-day long affair. Several photos of the big fat wedding that have surfaced online prove that it was indeed a memorable get-together for many TV celebs.

Bharti Singh's wedding: Did Kapil Sharma miss the big day to avoid encounter with Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek?

And now, the first photo of the newly-wed couple has been shared by Bharti on Instagram. In the picture, Bharti and Haarsh are seen spending some quality time on the beach. She captioned the post as: "High tides and good vibes with hubby @haarshlimbachiyaa30 at Lopess Shack, Goa

Thanks @shikharosario #beachlife #couplegoals #shacklife #beachday"

For the wedding, Bharti donned a blue and pink outfit by Adhya and teamed it up with heavy jewellery. While the ace comedian looked extremely beautiful, Haarsh sported a sherwani and pink turban. Bharti even got emotional and was seen teary-eyed in one of the pictures from the ceremony. It was quite overwhelming to see Haarsh comforting her.

The ceremony was graced by several television celebrities who flew down from Mumbai to Goa to make Bharti's D-Day extra special.

Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani, Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi, Kashmira, Krushna Abhishek and Monalisa among others enjoyed their hearts out at the wedding and even uploaded pictures on social media.