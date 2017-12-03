Comedian Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa are all set to tie the knot on December 3. The couple had a beautiful Mehendi ceremony yesterday, which was attended by some popular TV stars.

Bharti and her beau celebrated their Mehendi ceremony in Goa, and the photos from the event suggest that they turned Goa into Punjab. Ace comedian Sunil Grover attended the party and enthralled the audience with his funny antics.

Manish Paul, RJ Malishka among others were also present at the event. The celebration started with a Mehendi ceremony where the couple along with their friends had a gala time. It appears to have been a day filled with laughter.

There are a number of photos and videos on social media that give a glimpse of the colourful celebration. While Bharti, as usual, showed her goofy side in most of the pictures, her groom appeared to be no less in throwing some funny faces. Surely, Bharti and Harsh are doing everything possible to make the day a memorable one.

Earlier, Bharti had celebrated bangle ceremony in Mumbai that was attended by her close friends including Anita Hassanandani, Adaa Khan and Mahhi Vij.

Now her fans are eagerly waiting to catch some pictures and videos from her wedding that will happen in Goa tonight.

Later, the couple has a plan to go on a one-month long tour to Europe for honeymoon.