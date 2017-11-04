Bharti Singh is on cloud nine as her wedding outfit is being designed by none other than celebrity fashion designer Neeta Lulla.

Since it is a destination wedding, Neeta has picked the fusion theme. "The theme I have handpicked is fusion and she will resemble the contemporary bride since it's a destination wedding. Grandeur, colour and quirk are seamlessly blended with culture and heritage in an Indian wedding, we look out to bring the same sentiments in our designs for her wedding," IANS quoted Neeta as saying.

"Associating orange with joy, this colour is exactly what we needed for the 'chudi ceremony'. Bharti, being the amusing one, it compliments her personality with a little twist of Indian felicity and grace. This gorgeous net anarkali is adorned with 'chandelier' buta all over and combined with embroidery on the neckline," she added.

Bharti is still in shock over the ace designer designing her outfit. "I have always seen her work on social media and fashion weeks and heard about her work from film stars and seen it in some of most iconic films. I'm excited about my costume, just like I am about my wedding," she said.

The comedian further said that Neeta has guided her excellently and believes that she will portray her in her most beautiful way on one of the biggest days of her life.

I’m excited about my costume just like I am about my wedding. She is such a great mentor and she has guided us excellently till now. I know she will portray me as me in my most beautiful best on one of the biggest days of my life. #weddingdiaries #weddingdress #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Nov 3, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

The stand-up comedian is set to marry her longtime beau Harsh Limbachiyaa on December 3 in Goa. No media coverage will take place at the wedding as the soon-to-be-married couple has assigned a production house to transform their wedding into a web series.

Harsh, who is younger to Bharti, is a writer of various comedy shows. They first worked together in Comedy Circus, followed by Comedy Classes, Comedy Nights Bachao and a few episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show. The couple has also participated in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.