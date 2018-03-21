Ace comedian Bharti Singh is currently on a break after her extravagant wedding with Harsh Limbachiyaa.

While she will soon be seen in her husband's new project as a producer, speculations are doing the rounds whether she will be appearing in Kapil Sharma's new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma.

Talking about Kapil's show and the possibility of her being a part of it, Bharti told India Today: "I am very happy about Kapil bhai's comeback to television. We were all very sad when the show went off air. One should not stay away from the audiences for too long. People have been asking me if I am joining his show, and I will tell them that I will if required. Otherwise, it's a game show, and Kapil bhai feels that he would not be able to utilise me in the show properly."

The comedy queen, however, refrained from commenting on the recent Twitter war between Kapil and Sunil, though she admitted being aware of the showdown.

"I got a call that this happened between them on Twitter. I generally follow Youtube and Instagram and don't look at Twitter much. I don't have anything to say about what happened between the two on Twitter. I don't know the inside story," she asserted.

With this, we wonder if Bharti is maintaining a safe distance from the ugly war between her professional competitors-cum-friends.

Meanwhile, Kapil's new show has all the team members of The Kapil Sharma Show including Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Navjot Singh Sidhu except for Sunil. Neha Pendse has joined the team as Kapil's co-host.

Family Time with Kapil Sharma will go on air from March 25 on Sony TV. The game show is a blend of fun and interesting games played by the families invited to the show. And of course, it will have a dose of celeb glamor.