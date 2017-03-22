Stock markets extended their losses on Wednesday due to profit-booking and weak cues from Asian stock markets and subdued closing on US and European markets the previous day.

The BSE Sensex closed 318 points lower at 29,168 led by Bharti Airtel (down 3.18 percent), Tata Motors (down 2.84 percent) and ITC (down 2.75 percent).

Avenue Supermarts, which listed on Monday at a hefty premium and closed 114 percent higher at Rs 641 to its issue price of Rs 299, closed with minor loss of 0.18 percent at Rs 639.60.

The NSE Nifty ended 91 points lower at 9,030.

Eros International hit yet another 52-week high, of Rs 250. Other stocks that scaled new 52-week highs included NLC, Symphony, Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finserv and KEC International.

Top losers on the BSE include Bombay Dyeing, Just Dial, GE Shipping, Titan and Allcargo Logistics.

On Tuesday, concerns over the Donald Trump administration on passing the healthcare bill caused a fall on Wall Street.

"US market on Tuesday suffered its biggest decline since before Donald Trump's election, as uncertainty over the Republican effort to overhaul healthcare fuelled concerns about prospects for the president's pro-business agenda.

The majority of the European markets were in positive territory early Tuesday, but pared their gains in late trade and most markets ended the session in the red. The late sell-off was triggered by the early pullback on Wall Street, where early gains were quickly erased," brokerage Angel Broking had said in its note before Indian stock markets opened.

Gold prices gained Rs 300 to close at Rs 29,350 per 10 gm while silver ended Rs 550 higher at Rs 41,450 per kg.

The Indian rupee opened at 65.56 to the US dollar on Wednesday.

