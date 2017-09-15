Five years into the industry and Dhruva Sarja has acted in just three films. His latest film Bharjari, which hit the floors in 2015, is finally appearing before the audience on Friday, September 15.

Chethan Kumar is collaborating with Dhruva Sarja for the second time after their hit film Bahaddur. The film has three leading heroines -- Rachita Ram, Haripriya and Vaishali Deepak. Sudharani, Saikumar and others are in the supporting roles.

V Harikrishna has composed music and two songs like Bharjari Soundu and Puttu Gowri have impressed the listeners. Shreesha Kuduvalli has handled cinematography, while Deepu S Kumar has edited the flick.

Pre-release buzz

The success of Dhruva's previous movies has made the audience keep high hopes on Bharjari. The trailer and audio too have helped the film in generating a good buzz around the film. The other major attraction is Challenging Star Darshan, who has narrated the backdrop.

Well, can the film live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in the netizens' words below:

NamCinema.com: An entertaining Dhruva show with an amalgamation of Saadhu jesting , it's quite #Bharjari in the first half

#Bharjari is an overall neatly packed mass feast.The movie appeals to all sect of audience.Dhruva, a power house among the masses now.