The makers of Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu (BAN) have finalized April 26 as its release date. The movie is set to clash with superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Kaala which is releasing on April 27.

Bharath Ane Nenu producers, in a press statement, have confirmed that its shooting would be completed by March 17 and they have planned to release the film on April 26.

Ramesh Bala, an observer of south Indian film industry, tweeted, "#BANonApr26th "Superstar @urstrulyMahesh Super Director @sivakoratala's #BharathAneNenu entire work will be completed by March 27th. Film Releasing Worldwide on April 26th " - Star Producer #DVVDanayya #BharathAneNenuOnApril26th."

Earlier, the makers of Rajinikanth's 2.0 had planned to release the movie on April 28, but it was postponed due to delay in its production. Hence, the producers of Kaala, which is another most-awaited movie starring Rajini, decided to advance its release date to April 27.

Actor-turned-producer Dhanush, who is bankrolling Kaala, announced its release date on his Twitter page on February 10. The son-in-law of Rajinikanth, tweeted, "Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar."

However, Rajinikanth's previous Kochadaiiyaan, Lingaa and Kabali have failed to live upto the expectations of its producers and distributors. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu has suffered a severe setback fo his career with the back-to-back failures like Brahmotsavam and Spyder. Both of them are now looking for hits at the box office to gain the confidence of producers and distributors.

As Mahesh Babu's and Rajinikanth's movies are releasing in a gap of just one day, they are set to clash at the box office and eat away each other's prospects. It should be seen whether the makers of either film will change their mind to prevent themselves from suffering losses due to the clash.