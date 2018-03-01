The makers of director Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu (BAN) have advanced its release date and are set to launch the vision of Bharat, played by superstar Mahesh Babu, on March 6.

Bharath Ane Nenu was initially slated to hit the screens across the globe on April 27. But the movie was clashing with stylish star Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, which was also set for release on the same day.

Mahesh Babu has suffered severe setbacks with the failures of Brahmotsavam and Spyder. The prospect of a clash of his next outing with Bunny's film raised concerns over its prospects at the box office.

The distributors of Bharath Ane Nenu were said to be putting pressure on its producer to either advance or postpone its release date. DVV Danayya finally decided to advance its release by one week and confirmed this on the Twitter handle of DVV Entertainments.

DVV Danayya posted on the Twitter handle of his production house: "The March towards April 20th begins on Feb 28th, 6 PM #BharatAneNenu."

The film unit has already wrapped up the shooting of Bharath Ane Nenu, and the film is currently in the post-production stage.

The makers of the movie kickstarted its promotion on February 28. Koratala Siva confirmed that the Vision of Bharat would hit the internet on March 6. The director tweeted: "The Vision of Bharat on Mar 6th. He's truly responsible and accountable."

Bharath Ane Nenu is a political thriller film and Mahesh Babu will be seen as a chief minister in it. Kiara Advani is playing the female lead, while Rama Prabha, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Devaraj and Aamani appear in the supporting cast.

The film is getting a superb response in its pre-release business, with Sudhakar of S Creations clinching its distribution rights for Uttar Andhra, Guntur and Krishna for a whopping Rs 22.5 crore.