April 9 or Valour Day of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), was indeed a memorable day for Bollywood star, Akshay Kumar— who is well known for his ardent support to CRPF martyrs— when the Union Home Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated his 'dream' web portal and mobile application named "Bharat ke Veer".

While a few have taken to social media to report that the site is slow, others have tweeted out saying that the app is unavailable.

The portal, developed to enable willing donors to contribute towards the family of CRPF Jawans who sacrificed his/her life in line of duty, saw a few donations within a few hours of its launch.

Akshay Kumar had come up with the idea almost three months ago. He then discussed the idea with Ministry of Home Affairs officials, who then initiated the plan with a team of expert.

But it is not the first time that Akshay Kumar has shown a keen empathy towards CRPF martyrs and their family. Last month, the Bollywood star had donated Rs 9 lakh each to the families of 12 CRPF men who were killed in an ambush by Maoists in Sukma, Chhattisgarh.

Akshay Kumar thanked the MHA for working towards launching the portal, which was designed in a record time of just two and a half months. "This will act as a support to the families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation and act as a platform for those who want to contribute to the families of the bravehearts, but are not aware of the channel," the actor said.

Rajnath Singh and Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi thanked Akshay Kumar for conceptualising the idea of the portal. "Akshay Kumar is a hero for people, but Akshay Kumar's real heroes are the soldiers of paramilitary forces," said Singh.

Singh also appealed to the nation to visit the site and contribute to help the families of jawans.