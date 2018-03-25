'This is Me,' the first song from Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), has received rave reviews from the music lovers. Every politician should take inspiration from this song, say social media users.

Ace lyricist Ramajogayya Shastry has penned the lyrics for 'This is Me' and singer David Simon rendered his voice for it. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has composed music. Lahari Music, which has acquired the audio rights, released the song's lyrical video on its YouTube channel Sunday.

The song 'This is Me' from Bharat Ane Nenu has meaningful lyrics, soothing vocals that have struck a chord with the music lovers. The track has become an instant hit and crossed 1.50 million views on YouTube in less than 5 hours of its release.

Many music lovers took to Twitter after listening to the song 'This is Me' and shared their reviews on it. Many of them said that the song is a slow poison and every word of its lyrics should be followed by all the politicians. Here are some critics and audience's comments on the first single of Bharat Ane Nenu.

#TheSongOfBharat sounds new and is a very classy one from @ThisIsDSP. Good lyrics by RamJo. #BharatAneNenuOnApril20th

Wen a theme song, in the 1st hearing takes to a world whr u imagine visuals of ur own wth lead character, thats a hit. does that. @sivakoratala vision aptly translated into simple n pwrful yrics by @ramjowrites. @ThisIsDSP music

#BharatAneNenu #TheSongOfBharat inspirational song .I think every politician must follow those words in lyrics @ramjowrites @urstrulyMahesh

Goosebumps Guaranteed! Song With Meaningful Lyrics @ramjowrites Of the people! For the people!! By the people!!! This is me........ #BharatAneNenu @urstrulyMahesh @sivakoratala @ThisIsDSP @DVVEnts @baraju_SuperHit

Mind blowing songggg wt a lyrics n music @ramjowrites @ThisIsDSP Kekaaaaaaa

@ramjowrites what a lyrics SIR. Much needed song for today's politics. Truely inspiring song.

@ramjowrites sir excellent lyrics miku @sivakoratala gariki entha thanks cheppina chaladu ma @urstrulyMahesh sir rocking

Awesome song. Goosebumps lyrics guruv Garu @ramjowrites , no words Rock star @ThisIsDSP _/_ from #OfThePeople #ForThePeople #PRATINIDIGA. @sivakoratala

After Listening To The First Single Of #BarathAneNenu Am in little bit of confusion,,that;; Should i praise @ramjowrites for his lyrical value's ?? Or should i praise @ThisIsDSP for such a fresh and blasting music.. Donno but song maatram #THISISME #TheSongOfBharat

I strongly feel and challenge that no other can get better song than this... Great work.. in fact amazing outcome @ThisIsDSP and @urstrulyMahesh language lo cheppalante kodthe mind block aipoyindhi.. @ramjowrites written like there is no tomorrow... Fantastic feeling

