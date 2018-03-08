The Vision of Bharat, the teaser of Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN), has been viewed 10 million times. It beat the the record of Rangasthalam and Naa Peru Surya (NPS).

Producer DVV Danayya unveiled the first look video - Vision of Bharat on the official Facebook and YouTube accounts of his banner DVV Entertainments at 6.00 pm on March 6.

Mahesh Babu will be seen as chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu. The political thriller is written and directed by Koratala Siva. The superstar's look, mannerism and dialogues in the teaser struck a chord with the viewers. The first look video went viral within no time and started trending on social media.

The teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu went on to receive 10 million views on YouTube. The elated producers took to Twitter to thank the viewers. Danayya tweeted, "The response for #TheVisionOfBharat has been EXCEPTIONAL. Thank you Superstar fans and Movie lovers from around the World ."

The first impact video of Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya crossed 10 million views in 29 hours. The teaser of Ram Charan's Rangasthalam shattered this record by crossing the 10 million mark in just 26 hours. Now, Bharat Ane Nenu shattered both these records in just 19 hours and became the highest viewed teaser of a Telugu movie in 2018.

The teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu went on to add another 1.50 million views in the next five hours taking the 24-hour total count to 11.50 million. DVV Danayya thanked the film goers again. The producer tweeted, "We thank each and everyone for your love and EXCEPTIONAL response for #TheVisionOfBharat ��"

As of 4.00 pm March 8, the teaser of Bharat Ane Nenu has got 10,181,413 views, 325,000 likes and 21,558 comments on the YouTube channel of DVV Entertainments. It has got 3,756,107 views, 88,000 likes, 8,994 shares and 1,587 comments on Facebook. The total view count is 1,3937,520 at the time of reporting and it is set to cross the 15 million mark soon.