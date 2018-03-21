Superstar Mahesh Babu has posed for selfies with 1,500 fans on the sets of his upcoming movie Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN). He seems to be following in the footsteps of Rajinikanth as the latter had met with his fans some days ago to discuss his political entry.

Mahesh Babu, who delivered back-to-back flops in the form of Brahmotsavam and Spyder, is leaving no stone unturned to make his next outing Bharat Ane Nenu a big hit at the box office. The makers have also adopted several unique strategies to promote the movie. The film is set to release April 20 worldwide.

In a unique strategy for publicity, Mahesh Babu recently took some time off his busy schedule to meet his fans on the sets of Bharat Ane Nenu. The superstar even posed with them for photos. Over 1,500 fans were given a chance to spend some time with their favorite actor. The fans were bowled over by his gesture and were all thrilled to take pictures with him.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth also addressed his fans in a three-day meeting to discuss his political entry. After speaking with the fans, he posed for photos with them.

They were brimmed with joy as they took home a photograph clicked with their matinee idol. Mahesh Babu seems to have taken a cue from him, feel the people in the industry.

Kiara Advani, who is playing Mahesh Babu's wife in director Koratala Siva's political thriller is all praise for him. In a recent interview, the actress said that he is very professional, dedicated co-operative and comfortable to work with.

"He carries no baggage, is really chilled out and a team player. Today we had to finish five scenes and decided not to break for lunch and he was okay with it. He is absolutely professional and I really respect that and look up to him. He helped me here and there with the dialogues and is always laughing and joking. He only has to laugh and everyone catches on... he has that infectious energy," Kiara told The Hindu.