The lyrical video of the first single from Telugu star Mahesh Babu's upcoming film Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN) is out. The song 'This is Me' from the Koratala Siva directorial is released on Lahari Music's YouTube channel at 10am Sunday.

Apart from directing the political thriller, Koratala Siva also wrote the script. Mahesh Babu will be seen as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in the film.

His look featured in the posters and teaser have created a lot of curiosity about the movie. The bosses of DVV Entertainment tweeted March 23, "An announcement about the First Song of #BharatAneNenu shortly!"

Later, the producer confirmed the release date and time of the first song 'This is Me' from Bharat Ane Nenu. DVV Danayya tweeted, "Launching our First Single from #BharatAneNenu, #TheSongOfBharatOn25th from 10 AM."

Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry‏ said the first track 'This is Me' from Bharat Ane Nenu would impress the listeners for sure. He tweeted this morning, "25 more min..its The Song of Bharath...d title song...d theme song...today...am sure u wil all like it He z simple..straight forward...u wil love him loads..respect him lots more...becoz he speaks for us (sic)"

Director Koratala Siva took to Twitter to share the link of the soundtrack 'This is Me' and wrote, "Here's our first song from #BharatAneNenu @ThisIsDSP @urstrulyMahesh @DVVEnts @ramjowrites @DOP_Tirru (sic)"

The viewers, who were desperately waiting for the songs of Bharat Ane Nenu, listened to the first single 'This is Me' the moment after it hit the internet. They were impressed with the soundtrack and described it as slow poison. It has gone viral on social media minutes after its release on YouTube.

Different ga try chesav @ThisIsDSP Slow poison! Montage shots correct ga padithe chaalu.. #TheSongOfBharat

Emmanna unda song asalu that bgm loved it,thanks DSP Garu for this one #TheSongOfBharat

BHARAT ANE NENU HAAMI ISTUNNANU BADHYUDINAI UNTANU OF THE PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE ప్రతినిధిగా THIS IS ME THIS IS ME @ramjowrites sir lyrics are extraordinary & meaningful Bharat Vision nee clear cut gaa chepparu mee lyrics tho Tq u sir #TheSongOfBharat

