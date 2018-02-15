The makers of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India (NSNI) starring Allu Arjun have advanced its release date by a day and the people in the industry describe it as the effect of Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu (BAN).

The promos of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India have created a lot of curiosity among the film goers, who are desperately waiting for the release of the movie. The makers had earlier announced that the film would hit the screens across the screen across the globe on April 27.

But the producers have changed their mind and decided to release Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India one day earlier than the announced date. Bunny Vas, who is one of the producers of the film, has confirmed the news on his Facebook page. He wrote on February 13, "We are bringing the # NSNI festival 1 day before that is 26th April 2018! # NSNIOn26thApril (sic)."

Surprisingly, Bunny Vas' announcement about Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India came just an hour after the makers of Bharat Ane Nenu made an official confirmation about its release date.

The usual trend is that big-ticket Telugu movies make superb collection at the worldwide box office on the first day of their release and recover at least 20 to 30 percent of their distributors' investments. But if two big ticket films clash at the box office, they will eat away each other's prospects.

The war between the heroes' fans is another big headache for the Tollywood filmmakers. When two big heroes' films are released on the same date, the fans spread negative reviews about each other's movies and the word of mouth is likely to affect the opening day collections of both the films.

Keeping these factors in the mind, the makers may have decided to advance the release date of Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. They may play it safe in a bid to make sure that the movie gets a bigger opening at the worldwide box office, feel the people in the Telugu film industry.

However, Allu Arjun and Anu Emmanuel are playing the lead roles in the film, while Arjun Sarja, R Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore and Rao Ramesh essay the crucial roles. Currently, the unit is canning climax episodes of the movie in Mumbai. Bunny Vas posted on February 11, "Starting climax shoot from tomorrow...#NSNI worldwide release on 27th April 2018."