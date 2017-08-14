The trend of spin-offs is more seen in Hollywood, however Indian film industry is soon catching up, and has already started it with Baby's Naam Shabana. There is a need for more such spin-offs in Indian film industry as there have been a number of characters in popular films which haven't been explored much in the movies but were absolutely loved by the audiences.

Here, we bring to you a list of 7 characters from the famous movies that deserve a spin-off:

Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi

Dear Zindagi was definitely about Alia Bhatt aka Kaira's life but it was Shah Rukh Khan's character Jehangir Khan who untangled the messed up life of Kaira. However, audiences got to know very little about him. In fact, he even misses a class with Kaira leaving a small note revealing nothing much in the end. It will be an absolute treat to watch Jehangir Khan's life in a spin-off movie.

Bob Biswas from Kaahani

The powerful performance of Vidya Balan and strong storyline of Kahaani was definitely engaging but one cannot deny that Saswata Chatterjee's creepy character Bob Biswas did have an impact. The life of the cold-blooded murderer can be easily made into a spin-off movie. If he can scare the audience with that one scene where he pushes Vidya towards the fast-running metro, imagine how a whole 2-3 hours movie on him would be.

Bhallaladeva from Baahubali

After the huge success of Baahubali, a spin-off on Bhallaladeva wouldn't be a bad idea. The life of Rana Daggubati's Bhallaladeva, his wife, his son and how he ruled Mahishmati can be made into a movie that will be loved by all. Audiences will be interested to know who his wife was as she was not even mentioned in the movies and also how people of Mahishmati felt under the tyrant.

Mahabir Bhati from Highway

Imtiaz Ali's hit movie Highway tells the story of a young girl, Veera Tripathi played by Alia Bhatt and how she develops Stockholm syndrome after being kidnapped by Mahabir Bhati, played by Randeep Hooda. In the movie, the ruthless and harsh kidnapper Mahabir Bhati was shown to have had a soft side as well. Glimpses from his childhood days were also featured in the movie but audiences don't know what made him the way he was and whether his mother is still alive or not. A movie presenting Mahabir Bhati as the protagonist can be interesting.

Virus from 3 idiots

For all of us, one of the favourite characters from 3 idiots will have to be Virus or Viru Sahastrabuddhe played by Boman Irani. He was shown as a bigot character who had a perfect blend of humour for the audience. He is an interesting character on whom a spin-off will definitely be loved by all.

Unnamed Bihari migrant from Udta Punjab

Udta Punjab dealt with an important issue of drug abuse in Punjab. While telling the tale, the movie presents a Bihari migrant played by Alia Bhatt working in the fields and how she gets involved in drug spiral. Though she plays an important part in the movie, her name is not even mentioned in the entire movie. Though, she was frequently called Bauria by a co-worker in the fields. The story about this unnamed Bihari migrant can be made into a movie easily.

Deepak Sehgal from Pink

The movie Pink strongly presents the message that a woman saying 'no' means it is a 'no. However, to present the strong message and to give justice to the girls, a neighbour named Deepak Sehgal played by Amitabh Bachchan comes to their rescue. Even though the girls found out that he was previously a successful lawyer and later decide to retire, the audience was left with several questions as to why he left the profession and why as a complete stranger he comes to help them out.