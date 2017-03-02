Popular comedy show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, which airs on &TV, has gained more hype after singer Anmol Malik and rapper Raftaar joined hands for a fun-filled music video.

This is the first time that these two artists have created a number for a TV series. This song has been hashtagged by &TV's official Twitter account as #BhabiJiRap. The song is sung by Anmol Malik with a rap by Raftaar about the theme of the show.

"I had a great time writing, composing and lending my voice to the 'Bhabhi Ji...' song. I think it's stellar that such a popular sitcom which the audience enjoys so much will have a single to it. Honestly, it was a 'Sahi pakde hain' moment for me when I was approached for this," Anmol Malik told IANS.

The music video shows all the loved characters of the serial performing choreographed dance steps. "This is a really new experience for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! is one of the comedy shows that I regularly watch online as I am constantly travelling and I love the characters in it. This was an experimental thought, but it all fit in beautifully," Raftaar was quoted as saying by a SpotboyE.

"People think I am a serious rapper, but the Bhabiji song will showcase a fun side of me – something that I have thoroughly enjoyed working on. I am looking forward to people's reaction to this song," he added.

The music video features the leading ladies of the show in a glamorous avatar. The character of Angoori Bhabi, played by Shubhangi Atre, looks stunning in a black sari, whereas Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, played by Saumya Tondon, appears sexy in a golden dress. The leading men of the show, Manmohan Tiwari played by Rohitashv Gour and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra played by Aashif Sheikh, can be seen sporting black tuxedo.

Check out the music video right here: